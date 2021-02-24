WINNIPEG -- We’re expected to hear more Wednesday afternoon about when COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to the general public.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, the public health lead for the First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team, are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

The vaccine task force’s plan is to start with the oldest people first - starting with Manitobans 95 and older.

Family or a caregiver will be able to book on behalf of someone else and one support worker will be allowed to attend the appointment.

The province requests the support person be family or a designated support person.

It’s also asked the consent form be printed and filled out beforehand.

All personal care home residents are expected to get their second dose by the end of this week.

The province is also piloting an online booking system for appointments.

The online process will feature a virtual waiting area if there are a lot of people booking online. People will be able to create their own account and Manitobans will be required to complete an eligibility questionnaire and they can select their appointment date and time, however, a second appointment will be determined automatically.

When the appointment has been booked each person will receive a confirmation email.

More information was also provided about the province expanding its capacity.

The supersite in Winnipeg will be able to handle more than 6,000 appointments a day by mid-March.

The Selkirk site location will be at the former Selkirk District General Hospital at 100 Easton Dr. It is expected to open in early March, while more details are to come on the Morden-Winkler site, which is scheduled to open in the middle of March.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick.