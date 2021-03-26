WINNIPEG -- Despite health restrictions and gathering limits, bargain hunters are in luck this year, as the province announced yard sales could still take place during COVID-19 with the proper safety measures in place.

Yard sales are a spring staple, with neon signs and balloons annually decorating Winnipeg boulevards.

In a news conference on Friday, Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, told Manitobans it's alright to have a yard sale.

"Yeah, so you know we will treat that as sort of a gathering on your premises, right, you're allowed to have ten people outdoors on your premises," he said. "You're allowed to have a sale, and then you'd have to make sure measures are in place to make sure people are able to distance."

Manitoba health orders which took effect on Friday limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people on private property and 25 people on public property.

Atwal noted there are many high-touch surfaces at the sales.

"A lot of people like touching things, so make sure that there's some disinfectant around and adhere to those public health measures," he said.

Even though the sales are usually outside, Atwal also recommended wearing masks while at the sale.