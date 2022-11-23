Manitoba government cuts Crown utility fees, could keep energy rates low
The Manitoba government is sharply cutting fees it charges its Crown-owned energy utility in a move that could keep electricity rates down with an election less than a year away.
The Progressive Conservative government is halving two fees paid annually by Manitoba Hydro to the province -- one for water rental and one for guaranteeing the utility's debt. The changes are retroactive to April 1.
The move will save the Crown corporation almost $190 million a year and help stabilize its finances, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said Wednesday.
"Now is the time to act for a number of reasons, including rising interest rates and the high level of debt carried by Hydro," said Friesen, who is the minister responsible for the utility.
Manitoba Hydro's debt tripled over 15 years due in part to cost overruns on a generating station and a major transmission line under the former NDP government.
Moody's, an international credit rating agency, warned in the spring that recent electricity rate hikes have not been high enough to keep up with rising costs and debt-servicing at Manitoba Hydro. The agency said the utility's ability to be self-sustaining was at risk.
Manitoba Hydro welcomed the fee reduction and said it may respond by lowering the 3.5 per cent rate increase it is seeking from the provincial regulator, the Public Utilities Board.
"We'll have a board meeting, likely next week, to see management's reforecasted plan, which will now incorporate the (fee) reduction," said Edward Kennedy, chair of the Manitoba Hydro-electric Board.
"The overall financial picture will be much more sustainable, I'm quite confident."
Hydro rates have become a key issue in the lead-up to the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.
The Opposition New Democrats, who are leading in opinion polls, have promised to freeze rates if they are elected. They have refused to say how they might do so, and have only said it would be done without interfering with the regulatory board.
"Manitobans can absolutely assume we have a plan," NDP hydro critic Adrien Sala said.
"We look forward to sharing more about how we are going to freeze rates in a responsible manner."
The fee reduction will mean less revenue for the provincial government at a time when it has been running deficits almost every year since 2009. Friesen said the province can afford the cut because it is running ahead of schedule on a plan to balance the budget by 2028.
The fee reduction won't affect the province's bottom line, though, because Manitoba's overall deficit or surplus calculations include money at Crown corporations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'
John Herdman and Alphonso Davies say they're ready for their next World Cup challenge against Croatia.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Inflation relief measures should be well-targeted and temporary: Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon’s Optimist Hill opens on Friday
Saskatoon’s local ski hill opens for the season on Friday, and the first 250 lift tickets are free.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
Edmonton
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
These Edmonton companies have created advent calendars for adults
Advent calendars used to be associated with childhood, opening a little door every day and receiving a chocolate, but that’s no longer the case.
-
Edmonton councillors want to open 200 more shelter spaces as shigella cases rise
A homeless camp near Edmonton's Bissell Centre was dismantled Wednesday morning ahead of councillors voting to support spending millions more to give people a warm place to go.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
It's 'Make A Will' month: Here's how to craft one online for under $100
November is 'Make a Will Month,' and Ontarians can now opt to craft a will online for under $100 with a new option recently approved by the Law Society of Ontario.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Melee at Marlborough CTrain station ends with man on fire, twice
In the middle of the afternoon this past Thursday, a brawl between several people at the Marlborough CTrain station saw one set on fire with a flare gun. A moment later, he was lit up again.
-
'We cannot guarantee your safety': Calgary couple takes Iranian protest to World Cup
A Calgary couple has taken their protest of Iran’s hardline regime and their fight for women’s rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
-
Airdrie man who killed his mother in manic-psychotic state to remain in psychiatric custody
A review board has heard that an Alberta man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is making good progress but still requires close monitoring.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Ottawa
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'We need to do something': uOttawa epidemiologist says masking is a solution to slowing respiratory virus transmission
An epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa says "we need to do something" to stop the transmission of respiratory viruses this fall, as debate continues on whether masks should be mandatory in Ottawa's public schools.
-
'I have a dream too': Students watch Louis-Riel grad Jonathan David in Canada's World Cup match
Students at Louis-Riel school in Ottawa left class early on Wednesday to watch Ottawa's Jonathan David and Canada player at the World Cup.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Kitchener
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
Police ID teenager stabbed to death outside Surrey, B.C., school
Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school this week.
-
Coquihalla Highway closed due to 'active and unfolding police incident'
A major highway between the Lower Mainland and the Interior was closed Wednesday afternoon due to "an active and unfolding police incident."
-
'Virtual kidnapping' scam reported in North Vancouver, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say they are investigating a "virtual kidnapping" that briefly convinced a local man his wife had been taken hostage Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
B.C. pledges $230M for police funding over 3 years
The B.C. government has promised to invest $230 million to improve police staffing levels across the province, particularly in rural and remote areas.