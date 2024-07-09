WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Premier, mayor to make announcement on downtown community safety

    Share

    Representatives from the provincial and municipal governments will be on hand on Tuesday to make an announcement regarding downtown community safety.

    At 10:30 a.m., Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham will be speaking at True North Square. Representatives from the Downtown Community Safety Partnership, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and N’Dinawemak will also be at the event.

    CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the announcement.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

