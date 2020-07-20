WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced it is launching an $8 million #RestartMB Event Attraction Strategy.

As part of that investment, Manitoba is putting $2.5 million towards a bid to have Winnipeg as the CFL hub city for the fall of 2020.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Monday morning, noting the $8 million investment is designed to bring large-scale meetings, conventions, and events to Winnipeg and other rural destinations.

The $2.5 million, which will be used if Winnipeg becomes the hub city for the CFL, will go towards food and accommodations, practice field rentals, group transportation, and event-specific expenses in the province.

The premier said if Winnipeg became the hub city it would benefit the province's economy.

The province noted there would be roughly 800 people who would come to Winnipeg if it was the hub city, resulting in 55,000 hotel rooms, which could create $3.8 million for the economy. It estimated that it would create $45 million in business sales and $4.5 million in direct tax.

Pallister said he knows negotiations are going on with the CFL and its players and management, but nothing has been confirmed as to which city is the favorite.

"Manitoba is the safest jurisdiction to have this event," Pallister said. "We think we have the best bid though. I have too much respect for the CFL's management to think they would make the wrong decision to go somewhere else."

He added that a formal bid has not been put forward yet and there is currently a committee working on "ironing out all of the details."

If the CFL goes forward with a season and Winnipeg becomes a hub city, the government is prepared to have players and staff from each team stay in the city for 15 weeks, which would mean around 60 games.

When asked about a 'bubble' which has been put in place for other sports leagues like the NHL and NBA, the premier said additional health measures would be taken.

However, Pallister wouldn't dive into details on what that could look like and said those decisions would be up to the CFL and health officials.

Pallister said people are excited about sports and have been wanting to see them come back, and that is why he thinks it's important that Winnipeg becomes the hub city.

"But there is a kind of immeasurable emotional aspect to this, I think, for a lot of Manitobans who have been feeling kind of deprived from their nightly ritual of checking out how the sports teams are doing, watching some sports, sports highlights on TV."