Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurers
Manitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
The provincial government put forward amendments to the Drivers and Vehicles Act, the Highway Traffic Act and the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act.
The government said these changes would improve the systems in place for Manitobans.
"The new bill would help to improve Manitoba's driver licensing, vehicle registration and vehicle insurance framework," said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a news release.
Goertzen, who is the minister in charge of Manitoba Public Insurance, said this would provide better value for Manitobans and align with other jurisdictions.
Some of the changes could give Manitobans the option to choose between a physical or electronic copy of a driver's licence or identification card.
It would also give motor vehicle registrars the authority to give a temporary driver's licence while an application is being processed.
"The bill includes amendments to the Highway Traffic Act that would increase the minimum amount of required automotive third-party liability insurance to $500,000 from $200,000 and enable regulations to specify the procedure for surrendering a licence, permit or registration issued in electronic format," the province said in a release.
The changes to the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act would let insurers consider a person's claims history and also driver premiums could be implemented on the approval of the Public Utilities Board without putting them in regulations.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for posting racial slur
Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after he posted a racial slur directed at 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to CNN.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
Close to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal funding
With the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21
A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
Toronto
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Calgary
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Thirty Ukrainian refugees have fled the country during Russia's invasion with the help of the SouthGate Church in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
-
Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’s life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Huron-Perth group preparing for arrival of 90 Ukrainian refugees
The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron says when Ukrainians land in the region, a place to live, food, clothes and job opportunities will be waiting for them.
Vancouver
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunch
Industry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Metro Vancouver eateries raise $10,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
With multiple family members trapped in Mariupol, a city under siege in Ukraine, Sergiy Kuznietsov is having a hard time concentrating on running the three Ukrainian eateries he and his wife own and operate in Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yet
For the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.
A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 30 new cases
British Columbia health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Floating spa facility proposed for Victoria harbour
A proposal before the City of Victoria is seeking to construct a floating spa facility, complete with saunas and freshwater pools, at Ship Point in the city's Inner Harbour.