Manitoba government passes several bills into law before legislature break
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government passed several bills into law Thursday night covering items ranging from electricity to weeds before the legislature's autumn break.
One bill approved in a final vote sets debt-reduction targets for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro and caps annual rate increases. The government said the measures will keep increases reasonable while helping the utility's financial stability.
"This is about ensuring that there is rate certainty and not rate shock for Manitobans. It's really, really important in this time in high inflation," Tory house leader Kelvin Goertzen said.
The Opposition New Democrats delayed the bill in the spring and fought against it.
They said the debt-reduction targets would force higher than necessary rate hikes. The bill also gives the provincial cabinet new powers to set parameters for hearings held by the provincial regulator. The NDP said that amounts to interference in what is supposed to be an independent process.
Another bill passed Thursday removes restrictions on the use of cosmetic pesticides in some areas, such as private lawns and municipal parks.
The government said it is simply following federal health guidelines on pesticide use, and municipalities have applauded the move as necessary to tackle weeds. But the NDP said the change could put people's health at risk.
"We've heard from so many health experts and folks in the community who are concerned about potential health impacts on children and on animals," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.
Other bills passed Thursday night include one aimed at preventing domestic violence. It will allow people to find out whether their partner has a history of abuse or violence, even if some information might normally be deemed personal and beyond publicly available court records.
It is similar to Clare's Law, first enacted in the United Kingdom, where a woman named Clare Wood was killed by her partner. Saskatchewan and Alberta have adopted similar laws.
Another bill compels hotel workers and taxi drivers to report human trafficking instances to police. Hotels will also have to keep a registry of guests that police could access with a court order.
The Tory majority government did not get all its bills through. Two that would have expanded alcohol sales will have to be reintroduced when the legislature resumes.
One would have eliminated some licence requirements, such as the need for beverage rooms to have a hotel attached. Another would have allowed private beer vendors and wine stores to sell a full range of alcohol products.
During the session, the opposition parties managed to get a few of their issues on the agenda.
The New Democrats called for a new specialty licence plate to raise money for families of missing and murdered women Indigenous women and girls. An NDP bill did not pass, but the Tories said Crown-owned Manitoba Public Insurance will take up the matter and plan to have a plate ready for sale by next summer.
The Liberals, who have three of the 57 legislature seats, pushed for a new law to ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of harassment or discrimination. Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said such an agreement can silence victims, and pointed to victims of Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
"It's protecting corruption. It makes it possible to silence people when they (want to) speak up," Lamont said.
The government did not pass Lamont's bill but referred it to the Manitoba Law Reform Commission, an independent agency tasked with improving and modernizing provincial laws. The commission is expected to make recommendations early next year.
The legislature is to resume Nov. 15 with a throne speech that will outline the government's plans for the coming year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs
Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.
Regina
-
'We have a sustainable business again': YQR seeing strong rebound following pandemic turmoil
Regina’s International Airport is seeing a strong rebound following two years of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon doctor is prescribing magic mushrooms for depression
A clinic in Saskatoon is helping local residents access psychedelic drugs, joining groups across the country touting the therapeutic benefits of these once-prohibited substances.
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
North Bay home destroyed in fire, family of 8 displaced
A family of eight in North Bay has lost their home in a fire Thursday night on Pollard Avenue, officials say.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
A provincewide strike by education support workers is underway, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa
Some Quebec junior colleges say 80 to 90 per cent of the international students they've accepted from Africa are being refused study permits by the federal government, jeopardizing their ability to offer programs and raising questions about bias in the immigration system.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
-
Police investigate crash involving school bus in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Friday morning in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very honoured': Esquimalt, B.C., sailor selected to represent navy at national Remembrance Day ceremony
A CFB Esquimalt-based navy member has been selected to play an important role during this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.
-
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
Japan recognizes Vancouver Island University with bronze accreditation for authentic cuisine
In an effort to train foreign chefs around the world authentic Japanese cuisine, the Japanese government has recognized Vancouver Island University as a bronze level-certified institution in Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries.