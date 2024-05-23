WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba government plans new rules for rent increases and incentives for new housing

    A stock photo shows a sign advertising a rental property. A stock photo shows a sign advertising a rental property.
    Share

    The Manitoba government is planning new rules for landlords who want to raise rents.

    A bill now before the legislature would set down a few conditions for landlords who want to raise rents above the annual provincial guideline, which is tied to inflation.

    Currently, landlords can apply to a residential tenancies director for a higher rent increase and make their argument.

    The bill would limit such applications to cases where landlords face a sharp rise in taxes, utilities and security costs, or where they invest in capital projects such as plumbing and heating.

    The bill would also give a residential tenancies director the power to order rent increases to be phased in over a number of years instead of taking effect immediately.

    The bill would also expand exemptions to the rent guideline, so that landlords who convert non-residential properties to rental units can raise rents for 10 years before being regulated.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 23, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News