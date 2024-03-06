WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects

    The Manitoba Legislature is pictured in February 2023. (CTV News File Photo) The Manitoba Legislature is pictured in February 2023. (CTV News File Photo)
    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.

    The agreements require non-unionized workers on large government projects to be governed by the same rules and benefits as their unionized counterparts.

    The Tories banned the practice, saying it drove up costs and dissuaded non-union contractors from bidding for work.

    But NDP Labour Minister Maya Marcelino says the agreements control costs, reduce the risk of work stoppages, and can increase safety.

    Marcelino has put forward the change in a bill before the legislature.

    The NDP has hinted other labour bills will come this spring, including one that could ban the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News