Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province will spend $1.5 billion over six years on the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

She says the money will pay to replace a 70-year-old building and add a 10-storey tower with new patient rooms and health services.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of government promises leading up to the election scheduled for Oct 3.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have been trailing in opinion polls since the COVID-19 pandemic strained hospitals.

The Opposition New Democrats say wait times have increased under the Tories, who downgraded three emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals after taking office in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.