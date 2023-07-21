Manitoba government reaches ‘historic’ agreement with Doctors Manitoba
The Manitoba government has reached a tentative agreement with Doctors Manitoba that would see overall funding increases of nearly $270 million for physician services.
On Thursday, Premier Heather Stefanson announced that a tentative deal was reached for a new Physician Services Agreement, saying that Manitoba’s investments would help to retain and recruit physicians in the province.
The agreement would see overall funding increases of $268 million over four years.
“The agreement we tentatively approved is quite big. It’s historic -- $268 million,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, an obstetrician-gynecologist and president of Doctors Manitoba.
“It’s over double our largest to date and it’s 10 times what it was four years ago.”
This money would go towards general increases for physician services, as well as other initiatives for improving patient care, which include:
- Increased funding for speciality and hospital services to attract more physician coverage for inpatient and emergency department care, as well as resources to help diagnostic and surgical backlogs;
- A new, blended funding model for longitudinal family medicine;
- New recruitment incentives for rural and northern communities, as well as funding to stabilize physician coverage in rural hospitals and remote First Nation communities;
- The creation of a new type of visit for family physicians and pediatricians to treat patients with more than one medical concern; and
- A permanent funding model for virtual visits.
The tentative deal also includes increased funding with market adjustments, and a retention payment in the first year, followed by compounding two per cent annual increases in the three remaining years.
“I’m very pleased [with the agreement],” Boroditsky said. “Healthcare is a huge, massive industry and this will move the needle, but it’s just one little chip on it.”
The agreement also works to advance reconciliation through the inclusion of a shared recognition of Treaty and traditional Indigenous lands and a commitment to adopt the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Boroditsky added the agreement goes beyond the numbers and includes things like diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as ways to improve physician health and wellness.
“There’s a lot of nuances. It’s not just about the big numbers and percentages, it’s about trying to make this a better system,” he said.
The agreement is still subject to ratification by physicians in Manitoba. The ratification process is expected to end by Aug. 14.
