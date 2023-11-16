WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba government says holiday open house to resume this year

    WINNIPEG -

    The Manitoba government is reviving its annual holiday open house at the legislature.

    The event, which allows people to roam the historic building and enjoy snacks and musical entertainment, was suspended by the former Progressive Conservative government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It was also cancelled last year due to construction outside the building and security concerns.

    The NDP government, elected last month, says the event is being brought back and will take place this year on Dec. 2.

    Premier Wab Kinew says security concerns can be balanced with the ability to be open and connected to the general public.

    He says security screening at the public entrance will be expanded to accommodate a large crowd so people are not waiting in a long line.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News