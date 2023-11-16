Manitoba government says holiday open house to resume this year

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is reviving its annual holiday open house at the legislature.

The event, which allows people to roam the historic building and enjoy snacks and musical entertainment, was suspended by the former Progressive Conservative government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also cancelled last year due to construction outside the building and security concerns.

The NDP government, elected last month, says the event is being brought back and will take place this year on Dec. 2.

Premier Wab Kinew says security concerns can be balanced with the ability to be open and connected to the general public.

He says security screening at the public entrance will be expanded to accommodate a large crowd so people are not waiting in a long line.

