Manitoba government says new minor illness clinic first of many

    The Manitoba government has announced a new minor injury and illness clinic, slated to open in Brandon in September.

    The province says the clinic is part of a new $17-million plan to open similar clinics across Manitoba and reduce the demand on hospital emergency departments.

    Premier Wab Kinew says details will be released in the provincial budget on Tuesday.

    The Brandon clinic is to be staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses, and operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

    The New Democrats promised during last year's election campaign to open clinics, hire more health-care workers and reduce wait times.

    Other health promises that may be fulfilled in the budget include free prescription birth control and more hours of direct care for seniors in personal care homes.

    In an emailed statement to CTV News, PC MLA Wayne Balcaen said the NDP hasn't given a credible plan on how it will fill vacant health care positions.

    "The NDP health minister says staffing is their number one priority, but showed up to Brandon empty handed, where over 100 job openings for doctors and nurses need to be filled. An empty clinic won’t treat patients," said Balcaen, who is the MLA for Brandon West.

    He added Brandon residents expect "solutions not slogans."

