Manitoba government websites back up after outage

The Manitoba government’s websites are back up following an outage.

As of Friday morning, the province’s online sites and services could once again be accessed.

This news comes after the government posted on social media Thursday morning that all the online services and sites it operates were experiencing technical issues.

"There is an unplanned service interruption affecting all Manitoba public websites and web services," a government spokesperson said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The cause of the interruption is related to network and server infrastructure."

The spokesperson added that there is “no indication” the issue is related to a cyberattack, and there has not been any reported impact to in-person government services or internal application services.

