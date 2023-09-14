Manitoba government websites down

The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News