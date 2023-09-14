Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government says all of its websites are currently down.
The government posted on social media on Thursday, saying all the online services and sites it operates are experiencing technical issues.
"There is an unplanned service interruption affecting all Manitoba public websites and web services," a government spokesperson said in a statement. "The cause of the interruption has not been identified."
They said support teams are working to resolve the issue.
