Manitoba health official to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

Dr. Jazz Atwal

Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo

An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.

China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.

  • 'Not a fair play': Local transportation industry reacts to Uber's push for Victoria

    Uber is once again looking to put rubber on the road and begin operations in Victoria and Kelowna. In December, the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) denied the ride-hailing giant a licence to operate in the two regions saying the board did not think there was enough demand in those markets, and that the taxi industry needed a chance to recover from the pandemic.

    The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

  • Driver crashes head-on into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police

    The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into several Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles. Saanich police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. when officers spotted the Tesla driving in a "dangerous manner" near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street. Police say officers saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at traffic lights.