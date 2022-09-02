Manitoba health official to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

A day following the approval from Health Canada for the new Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, Manitoba health officials plan on providing a vaccine update.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, is set to provide the update at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Health Canada approved the country’s first variant-targeting booster shot – Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent – for people 18 and older on Thursday.

The shot is known as the Spikevax Bivalent, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

- With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello