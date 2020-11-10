WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 numbers Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

News conferences from Roussin and Siragusa normally occur Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It has been moved to Tuesday due to Remembrance Day falling on Wednesday.

On Monday, Manitoba announced three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 109 since the pandemic started. An additional 365 COVID-19 cases were announced as well.

During the news conference, Roussin said he has spoken with Premier Brian Pallister about the possibility of adding additional restrictions to Manitoba to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Roussin will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the premier to announce further COVID-19 measures.

This is a developing story. More details to come.