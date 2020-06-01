WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the province as Phase Two of the reopening plan begins.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Monday marks the first day of the second phase of Manitoba’s economic reopening plan. During this phase a number of non-critical businesses will be permitted to open, including nail salons, public pools and gyms.

Though these facilities will be allowed to open, they must do so under strict guidelines or face a penalty.

To date, there have been 295 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.