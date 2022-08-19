Manitoba health officials to provide update about monkeypox

Manitoba health officials are set to provide another update on monkeypox Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in Manitoba.

Recently, the province said it had made more appointments available soon for the vaccine for monkeypox.

The vaccine appointments are open to people who identify as being part of the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) communities.

Those individuals are available to book a vaccine appointment if they meet the following criteria:

· If they have received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and/or syphilis in the past two months;

· If they have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days;

· If they have attended or are planning to attend locations for sexual contact;

· If they have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days or are planning to; or

· If they have engaged in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or client.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live-streaming Atwal’s announcement.