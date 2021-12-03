Manitoba Health says mother and three-year-old given COVID-19 vaccine by mistake

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Health and Seniors Care says a mother and her three-year-old were each mistakenly given an adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.

The department says in a statement that the error happened on Nov. 24 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which is in western Manitoba.

Manitoba Health says the mother was informed about what happened and given information about the risks, which it adds are low.

The department would not confirm if it was the first time someone was given a COVID-19 vaccine by mistake, but it says medication errors do rarely occur.

The statement adds that the person who immunized the mother and daughter recognized and reported the error to a supervisor and no further actions would be taken against that person.

Manitoba Health says staff from the health region have reached out to the family to discuss what happened as well as to provide an update on an investigation into the error.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.