Manitoba highways remain closed
Several Manitoba highways remain closed Thursday morning after a low-pressure system blanketed southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
According to Manitoba 511, the following highway are closed due to poor driving conditions:
• Highway 1, from Saskatchewan Border to Brandon,
• Highway 5, from Saskatchewan Border to Dauphin,
• Highway 5, from Ochre River to McCreary,
• Highway 5, from Highway 2 to Highway 1,
• Highway 10, from Cowan to Dauphin,
• Highway 10, from Moon Lake to Minnedosa,
• Highway 15, from the Perimeter to Nourse,
• Highway 16, from Minnedosa to Highway 83,
• Highway 21, from Shoal Lake to Highway 259,
• Highway 42, from Shoal Lake to St. Lazare,
• Highway 45, from Highway 10 to Russell,
• Highway 50, from McCreary to Amaranth,
• Highway 68, Ste. Rose to The Narrows,
• Highway 83, from Miniota to San Clara,
• Highway 276, from Ste. Rose to Manipogo, and
• Highway 278, from Highway 68 to Highway 50.
The province says the closures are caused by blowing snow and poor visibility.
It added closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at current closed locations.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
'They all had such a positive energy:' Ont. school mourns family killed in Nashville plane crash
A private school north of Toronto is expressing 'profound sadness and grief' as it mourns a family of five who died in a plane crash in Nashville.
Sweden officially joins NATO, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality
Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.
-
Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina
A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.
-
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
Northern Ontario
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Edmonton
-
Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell
That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).
-
Oilers bring 5-game win streak into Columbus
The Edmonton Oilers will look to stretch their win streak to six games when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Toronto
-
'They all had such a positive energy:' Ont. school mourns family killed in Nashville plane crash
A private school north of Toronto is expressing 'profound sadness and grief' as it mourns a family of five who died in a plane crash in Nashville.
-
'I'm still here, I beat this thing': Drake gifts US$25,000 to woman who beat cancer
When you have floor tickets for Drake, anything can happen.
-
Marineland guilty of charges over its care of 3 young black bears
Marineland has been found guilty under Ontario's animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
Calgary
-
'No choice but to solve this': Calgary Construction Association sounds alarm over ongoing worker shortage
One in four jobs open in Calgary is connected to the construction industry yet there is a shortage of workers, according to the Calgary Construction Association.
-
Stampede not allowed in Pride parade for 'foreseeable future' due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Montreal
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Messy mix coming to Montreal as major weather system set to hit parts of Quebec
A major weather system is expected over the coming weekend in many regions throughout Quebec. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday morning, warning that precipitation will begin on Saturday in the form of rain in several areas, including Montreal, Eastern Townships and the Laurentians.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
-
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
-
uOttawa students protest at RBC's campus branch to demand an end to funding fossil fuel projects
Students from the University of Ottawa joined 13 other universities across Canada to protest at RBC’s presence on campus, calling on the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, that they say, “violate Indigenous rights."
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
-
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
Guelph woman charged after crash involving school bus
A Guelph woman has been charged after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Vancouver
-
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
-
Skier avoided backcountry cliff by hiking to helipad: North Shore Rescue
Rescue crews were called to an area of Cypress Provincial Park Wednesday to help a skier who ducked boundary ropes to ski in the backcountry.
-
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
Vancouver Island
-
Calls for Island Health to bolster its mental health supports for pediatric cancer patients
For a family, navigating a child’s cancer diagnosis is hard. It’s not only the physical challenges that will come with treatment, but the mental trauma that the family will need to work through during their cancer journey.
-
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
-
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.