Several Manitoba highways remain closed Thursday morning after a low-pressure system blanketed southern portions of the province in heavy snow.

According to Manitoba 511, the following highway are closed due to poor driving conditions:

• Highway 1, from Saskatchewan Border to Brandon,

• Highway 5, from Saskatchewan Border to Dauphin,

• Highway 5, from Ochre River to McCreary,

• Highway 5, from Highway 2 to Highway 1,

• Highway 10, from Cowan to Dauphin,

• Highway 10, from Moon Lake to Minnedosa,

• Highway 15, from the Perimeter to Nourse,

• Highway 16, from Minnedosa to Highway 83,

• Highway 21, from Shoal Lake to Highway 259,

• Highway 42, from Shoal Lake to St. Lazare,

• Highway 45, from Highway 10 to Russell,

• Highway 50, from McCreary to Amaranth,

• Highway 68, Ste. Rose to The Narrows,

• Highway 83, from Miniota to San Clara,

• Highway 276, from Ste. Rose to Manipogo, and

• Highway 278, from Highway 68 to Highway 50.

The province says the closures are caused by blowing snow and poor visibility.

It added closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at current closed locations.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen