Manitoba hits 1,700 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic; 10 new deaths reported since Friday
Manitoba has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic.
The latest data from the province shows there were 10 deaths recorded since Friday bringing the COVID death toll to 1,700 on Monday.
Information about the deaths will be released in Thursday’s COVID-19 bulletin.
In hospital, Manitoba has 434 patients requiring care due to COVID-19. In the ICU there are 27 patients.
Of all the hospital cases, 192 are infectious, including 15 in the ICU.
On Monday, the province added 88 cases and the active case count is 7,571. Health officials have previously said that case counts are likely higher as at home rapid tests are not counted toward the total.
The five-day test positivity rate is 14.7 per cent.
On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 82.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44.1 per cent have received three shots.
Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake at 86.7 per cent, while both the Interlake-Eastern and Northern Health Regions are the next closest at 79.1 per cent.
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
Live updates: Ukraine, Russia report progress in talks
Both Russia and Ukraine say they've made a little progress during a third round of talks and Russia's top negotiator says the corridors are expected to start functioning Tuesday.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
How Canadians can effectively help Ukrainians
As Russia continues its military assault on Ukraine, several aid organizations have mobilized and solicited donations to support Ukrainians. Here are some organizations that Canadians can donate to.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID-19 patients
Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients.
Regina
Man killed, 3 youths injured in collision with train near Melville: RCMP
A man was killed and three youths were injured in a collision between a vehicle and train near Melville, Sask., according to RCMP.
COVID-19 viral levels rising in Regina's wastewater: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are on the rise again in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest data from the University of Regina.
Saskatoon
'There were a lot of tears': Sask. woman's posthumous gift lifts TeleMiracle total to new heights
A Saskatchewan farmer’s legacy lives on through her donation to TeleMiracle.
How a can of body spray helped 3 cousins survive after they became stranded on a northern Sask. lake
Thomas Barnett looked to the dark sky and prayed. He prayed for wood and to stay awake despite signs of hypothermia creeping through his body.
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury man tased after pulling weapons on police during arrest
There were some tense moments in Sudbury's Minnow Lake area Friday when a man pulled several different weapons on police during an arrest.
Sudbury’s Kivi Park to get solar power lighting
Solar lighting at Kivi Park will improve access allowing people more time to exercise and connect with nature. ( Alana Everson CTV Northern Ontario )
Image released of 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in Barrie double shooting
Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.
Edmonton
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Kenney to announce fuel price relief plan for Albertans
The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch their announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials
A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.
Toronto
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Calgary
-
-
Playing like a team that could run away with the Pacific Division, the Calgary Flames can take yet another step in that direction when they play host to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Montreal
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate Monday, starting with elementary and high school students. They will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while sitting in class, as many return to school after spring break.
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
Ottawa
Ottawa police chief vows to rebuild public trust following 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa’s interim police chief is vowing to rebuild public trust in the service after the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests led to unprecedented upheaval among its leadership and oversight body.
-
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa on Monday and a slight uptick in the number of hospitalizations.
Atlantic
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports
The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports next month for the 2022 season.
Kitchener
WCDSB director of education 'deeply sorry' for statement made about anti-Black racism in school board
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology following a statement she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week.
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over weekend; 22 in hospital
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend, the latest dashboard update shows.
Vancouver
B.C. driver tries to sue companies over 'inordinately high' gas prices
A driver who'd had enough of British Columbia's rising gas prices attempted to sue the companies he felt were behind the costs.
Sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. under names such as 'Reserection!' may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is advising the public of several unauthorized "sexual enhancement" products that were being sold in shops in British Columbia.
'Miraculous': 3-year-old recovering from brain injury after 6-metre fall on Vancouver Island
It's been a heart-wrenching couple of weeks for a Vancouver Island family, but fortunately there's good news to share.
Vancouver Island
NEW | Family member arrested after person found dead in Courtenay, B.C.
RCMP have taken a person into custody after another person was found dead inside a Courtenay, B.C., residence early Sunday morning.
'Miraculous': 3-year-old recovering from brain injury after 6-metre fall on Vancouver Island
It's been a heart-wrenching couple of weeks for a Vancouver Island family, but fortunately there's good news to share.
Man arrested after trying to rob woman with knife in downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a 25-year-old man was arrested within minutes of an alleged attempted robbery in the downtown core.