Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is making another attempt to control hydroelectric rates but it may yet again run into resistance from the Opposition New Democrats.
A bill introduced in the legislature Tuesday would allow the provincial regulator -- Public Utilities Board -- to continue to set rates for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro. But annual rate increases would be capped at five per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.
The bill would also have the board set rates for three years at a time instead of holding public hearings every year.
"It's not in our interest, on an annual basis, (to have) a hearing that costs $10 million," Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said.
"That's a significant cost that could go to keeping rates lower."
The bill, if passed into law, would also give the government more input on rates. It would require the regulatory board to be guided in part by financial targets set by the province.
The Tories have tried to wrestle with Manitoba Hydro's debt since taking office in 2016.
The utility saw its debt triple in 15 years as it built two megaprojects -- the Bipole III transmission line and the Keeyask generating station -- under the former NDP government. The projects ran a combined $3.7 billion over budget.
Manitoba Hydro's debt now accounts for about 40 per cent of the province's total, and dry weather last summer has prompted the utility to limit export sales and forecast a deficit this year.
The utility has at times asked for rate hikes of up to seven per cent but has been rebuffed by the regulatory board.
Under former premier Brian Pallister, the government planned to suspend public hearings for five years and directly set rate increases of 2.5 per cent.
The NDP opposed and delayed the bill and demanded that public reviews remain. The Tories agreed after Pallister retired last fall and killed that bill, and the regulatory board recently approved an interim rate hike of 3.6 per cent.
The New Democrats said Tuesday the government could cause rates to go higher than necessary by trying to influence the board.
"I think what we're likely to see with this is five per cent increases year after year," NDP hydro critic Adrien Sala said.
The bill would also allow a "person" other than Manitoba Hydro to get involved in the retail sale of hydroelectricity.
The NDP said that could pave the way to partially privatize the Crown corporation, but Friesen said the provision is limited to certain specific circumstances, such as customers selling solar or wind power back to the grid.
"We can already foresee, in a few years, that residential users will be using power when they need it and perhaps even generating power to draw back into the grid when they don't."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
A socially progressive, economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing: poll
Recent polling from Nanos Research shows Canadians believe a more socially progressive and economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of Prince William, Duchess Kate visit
Protesters in Jamaica raised their fists Tuesday as they donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases 'Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologize now!' as they demonstrated just hours before the official visit of Prince William and Kate.
Regina
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.
-
Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
'I'm still concerned': Edmonton council votes down new mask bylaw for city buildings
Edmontonians will not have to start masking up in more places after a new bylaw failed at city hall on Tuesday. By a vote of 8-5, councillors decided not to make masking mandatory in city-owned and operated facilities like city hall and rec centres.
-
Here's why Edmonton's water currently smells like it came from a swimming pool
While Edmonton's water may currently taste and smell off, it is still safe to drink and bathe in, according to EPCOR.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Calgary
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Family identifies Calgary man reportedly killed in Beltline fall
The victim, Austin Harris, was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly being injured in a fall. He died the next day.
-
Accused in Calgary chef's death asked police how long before he would be found not guilty
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continually asked police after his arrest how long it would take before he was proved not guilty.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Pandemic expected to cost Quebec government $24.1 billion, finance ministry says
The cost of the pandemic could increase with future waves of COVID-19, according to estimates from the Quebec Ministry of Finance contained in the budget unveiled Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
-
Ottawa councillors want feds to cover OC Transpo deficit due to public servants working from home
Councillors on Ottawa’s transit commission want the federal government to cover the cost of a major ridership deficit on OC Transpo due to public servants working from home.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing
Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
Vancouver
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
-
No deaths, declining hospitalizations in B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update
There are fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 across British Columbia than there have been since New Year's Day, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health.
-
Abbotsford shooting not tied to gang conflict, homicide team says, announcing victim's identity
A fatal shooting in a quiet neighbourhood in Abbotsford, B.C., is not connected to ongoing gang conflict in the region, homicide investigators said the next day.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island records no COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases
British Columbia recorded no new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.
-
Esquimalt crews respond to oil spill in Gorge Creek
Township of Esquimalt crews responded to an "oil sheen" at Gorge Creek after community members reported seeing the oil on Tuesday.
-
Appearance of fentanyl-laced cocaine prompts warning from Victoria drug testing lab
A drug testing lab in Victoria is warning the public after multiple samples of cocaine were found to contain dangerous levels of fentanyl.