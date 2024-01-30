Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time-of-use rates and more are on the table

WINNIPEG
    Manitoba Hydro's chief executive officer says the province could need new energy generation as early as 2029.

    Jay Grewal says the exact timing will depend on a number of factors, including how quickly demand grows from new industrial operations and people switch to electric vehicles.

    She says instead of looking to build another large generating station, the provincial Crown corporation will be reaching out to independent energy producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

    Grewal says the utility is also considering ways to encourage customers to reduce demand, especially at peak times, through measures such as charging different rates at different times of day.

    The New Democrats opposed that idea during the election campaign last year and called it surge pricing, but Grewal says so far, the government has not pushed back in conversations with her.

    As for electricity rates in the future, Grewal says they will continue to be among the lowest in the country, but increases may have to rise faster than the recent one-per-cent hikes set by regulators.

