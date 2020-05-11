WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro has confirmed between 600 and 700 employees will be temporarily laid-off starting this week. It's a decision unions are calling reckless, devastating, and dangerous.

Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Hydro told CTV News on Monday in a written statement that employees will be receiving layoff notices starting this week. He said the layoffs will last four months.

"As requested by the province, Manitoba Hydro has been reviewing its operations to find cost and labour savings to help support the government’s fight against COVID-19," he said.

Owen said these layoffs will provide approximately $11 million in workforce savings.

Manitoba Hydro did not say what specific positions will be affected by the layoffs, or how the layoffs will affect current Manitoba Hydro projects and services.

Owen said all layoffs will follow the provisions of the collective agreements with Manitoba Hydro's bargaining units.

'THIS IS RECKLESS': UNIONS SAY CUTS ARE A DANGEROUS MOVE

In a joint statement from four unions representing Manitoba Hydro employees, unions said their members are "outraged" over the news.

"This is reckless. Manitoba Hydro is an essential public service that is operating at full capacity throughout this pandemic,” Michelle Bergen, President of CUPE Local 998, said in a news release. "Pallister’s cuts are not to support the fight against COVID-19, they are purely political. This will be devastating.”

The release said unions proposed a work share plan but were told it would not be eligible, and said a plan to include leaving vacant positions unfilled did not provide enough savings.

"These mass job cuts will put Hydro in a dangerous position. We are working full-tilt and using safe practices during the pandemic. We are doing our part, coming to work every day," Mike Espenell, Business Manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said in a news release.

"This pandemic could be a lot worse to handle if Manitobans in care, at home, at work and in industry have to wait longer for service because of Pallister’s reckless cuts.”

MANITOBA NDP CONDEMN HYDRO JOB CUTS

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew was quick to weigh in, condemning the cuts.

"This cut of up to 700 Hydro workers will do permanent damage to our most important crown corporation and could mean higher bills for families," Kinew said in a written statement. "It will mean up to 700 families out of work, struggling to put food on the table, and a huge blow to our economy."

Kinew added the cuts could put workers, Manitobans, and services at risk.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.