Manitoba Hydro working to restore power in Sage Creek

More than 3,000 people are without power in Sage Creek.

The outage happened Monday around 2:14 p.m.

More than 3,000 customers were affected. There's no word on the cause of the outage, but power lines were seen on the ground.

Manitoba Hydro Tweeted Monday afternoon that approximately 3,100 customers were without power.

Hydro crews are working to restore electricity to the area.

It's estimated power will be restored by 5:30 p.m