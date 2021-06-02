WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced new strategies to improve the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to encourage more residents to get their first dose.

The province announced the new initiatives on Wednesday. These strategies include mobile pop-up clinics, community-hosted clinics, independent immunization partners, and distributing mRNA vaccines to clinics and pharmacies.

POP-UP CLINICS

The Manitoba government said it will continue to improve geographical access to the vaccines through pop-up clinics and mobile clinics, which will be starting this week.

The province noted these clinics will improve accessibility by increasing options for those who face barriers when it comes to travelling to supersites.

Pop-up clinics will continue to expand to new locations across the province.

COMMUNITY-HOSTED CLINICS

Manitoba health officials said in the coming weeks the province will begin community-hosted vaccine clinics.

These are clinics where community organizations and businesses provide outreach, host the clinics, and help with setting up the site. A clinical team will still provide the immunization services.

INDEPENDENT IMMUNIZATION PARTNERS

The province said independent immunization partners will be able to order and administer vaccines based on their needs, noting that more information on this process will soon be shared with the sites.

Manitoba noted that this strategy includes home visits for those who can’t leave their homes, and improves accessibility by providing more timely administration of vaccines by site.

PHARMACY AND CLINIC DISTRIBUTION

This week, about 25 medical clinics and pharmacies will receive about 5,000 mRNA vaccines, which can be used for first or second doses.

The province noted that a weekly allocation will be available to all participating partners, which includes more than 500 sites, but locations and the amount of vaccine will vary.

The Manitoba government said this will improve accessibility by having the vaccines in known and trusted locations.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, and Johanu Botha, co-lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.