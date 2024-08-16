Manitoba increasing security rebate funding

The Manitoba government is increasing funding for its security rebate program by $1.5 million.

The province made the announcement on Thursday, saying the expansion will help more residents save money on security equipment.

Eligible equipment for the rebate includes: security cameras, doorbell cameras, alarm systems, motion detectors, reinforced doors or windows, anti-graffiti film or paints, security gates, roll-down protection shutters and security fencing.

“The home security rebate program is a program that helps you to have a greater sense of security, but also to help you through this affordability challenge that we’re all living through right now,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

“This is $300 for you to put in a home security camera, a doorbell camera, an alarm system or other devices to help you feel secure at home or to help at your small business.”

Manitobans planning to apply should do so as soon as possible as there is limited space. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rebate can cover multiple expenses for a single property, but they must be submitted under one applications. Those with multiple homes or businesses can only apply once for one location.

Purchases made after Sept. 1, 2023 are eligible.

“Thousands more Manitobans, just like you, are going to be able to access this $300 so that you can put in a security system, a home security camera and take other steps to keep you and your family safe,” Kinew said.

“Again, this is one more step that we’re taking to help you and to advance public safety in Manitoba, while also keeping life more affordable.”

The program was launched in June 2023, and provides a $300 rebate to homeowners, renters and small business owners.

Originally, the government made $500,000 in rebates available to the public, but the overall budget is now expanded to $2 million.

Rebates for Manitobans who already applied will begin rolling out this week.

More information on how to apply can be found online.