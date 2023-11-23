Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.

Premier Wab Kinew promised the measure during the recent election campaign as a way to help people with the rising cost of living.

The bill proposes lifting the 14-cent-a-litre tax on gasoline, diesel and natural gas used in motor vehicles from Jan. 1 to the end of June.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala has said the tax suspension could be extended if inflation remains high.

The fuel tax brings in roughly $340 million a year for the province.

The NDP government is hoping to have the bill passed by the legislature before the winter break starts on Dec. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023