Manitoba introducing family law legislation to promote best interests of children

The Manitoba government is introducing new family law legislation that would promote the best interests of children and better align with federal legislation.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the proposed legislation in a news release on Wednesday, saying it is an important step in implementing the Family Law Modernization Strategy.

Goertzen said that when couples make the decision to separate, their focus should be on how to support their children and family members through the difficult time.

"The Family Law Modernization Strategy has been successful in improving access to services, simplifying the processes for those involved and encouraging resolution outside of court where possible,” he said.

“This is the next step in that strategy."

Under the proposed legislation, the Family Maintenance would be replaced with two new acts that would define people’s rights and responsibilities when it comes to family dissolution.

These acts would improve support obligation enforcement, and amend a third act to allow greater use of technology to improve procedures and enforcement in inter-jurisdictional child and spousal support cases.

The legislation would also align Manitoba with recent changes to the federal Divorce Act, helping to minimize any confusion.

According to the province, “less adversarial terminology” would outline parental responsibilities, parenting time and decision-making obligations. New provisions would also provide guidance to parents in cases that involve the relocation of children, and would help parents and judges make safe arrangements when there is any family violence.

Goertzen added this new legislation would improve access to justice, while continuing to focus on the best interests of children.