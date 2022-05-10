Manitoba investing $1M in projects to help sectors hit hard by pandemic

The Manitoba government is investing $1 million in projects to help the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Economic Development, Investment, and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen announced the funding at a news conference on Tuesday, saying the money will go to the food and beverage, supply chain, and hospitality sectors.

The investment will help these industries create new market opportunities, and with the recruitment and retention of workers.

Manitoba will provide $250,000 to four organizations, including the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, Food and Beverage Manitoba, the Manitoba Hotel Association, and the Supply Chain Management Association of Manitoba.

The funding will go towards:

The Manitoba Restaurant Association and Foodservices Association to provide working capital grants to eligible businesses in the restaurant industry to help with the costs of recruitment. The organization will also develop a marketing campaign to help recruitment efforts;

Food and Beverage Manitoba to work with community partners to conduct asset-mapping workshops, and developing and expanding training programs;

The Manitoba Hotel Association to create an advertising campaign to promote the sector and its recruitment efforts; and

The Supply Chain Management Association of Manitoba to help businesses create sustainable supply chains and support Manitoba’s transition to a circular economy, which focuses on reducing carbon footprints and maximizing the use of resources.

The funding for Manitoba’s investment was received from the Government of Canada through Labour Market Transfer Agreements.

Cullen also encouraged eligible businesses to apply for the 2022-23 Canada-Manitoba Job Grant.