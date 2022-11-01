Manitoba investing $3.6 million to help make downtown Winnipeg safer

The Manitoba government is providing a $3.6 million grant to an initiative aimed at making downtown Winnipeg safer and more inviting.

On Tuesday, Premier Heather Stefanson, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Mental Health Minister Sarah Guillemard announced that the funding is going to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP).

“Our community faces significant challenges here in downtown Winnipeg and it will take a community effort to solve these complex issues,” Stefanson said at a news conference on Thursday.

“I want you to know that our government is committed to working collaboratively with our community partners on the front lines to improve the health and well-being of the most vulnerable in our society.”

The DCSP has a 24/7 presence in downtown Winnipeg, with its team offering non-emergency response, outreach, and intervention to people experiencing issues in downtown Winnipeg. The partnership is working to integrate safety services and initiatives, and share skills, experience and technology to the downtown community.

The DCSP has created partnerships with groups including Manitoba 211, OPK Manitoba, Mama Bear Clan, the Centre for Aboriginal Human Resource Development, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and the Criti Care Paramedic Academy. It’s also connected with other initiatives such as N’Dinawemak, mental health services and government programs.

The $3.6 million in funding will allow the DCSP to improve the health, safety and well-being of those in downtown Winnipeg by augmenting its three front-line patrol teams.

“There’s not one solution and there’s not one entity that ultimately solves any problem, whether it’s community safety or other problems. It truly takes many people coming together,” Goertzen said.

“The announcement today about continued and enhanced support for the Downtown Community Safety Partnership is a very, very important announcement.”

The DCSP started as a partnership between the Manitoba government, the City of Winnipeg, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the Winnipeg Police Service, and True North Sports and Entertainment. In April 2020, it was established as a non-profit organization with an initial $5 million investment from the province.