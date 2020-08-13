WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Thursday it’s investing $3.6 million so more Manitobans can benefit from homeownership and affordable housing.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement at a news conference, noting the funds will come from the National Housing Strategy.

This money will go towards supporting Habitat for Humanity and Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc.

The province said Habitat for Humanity will receive $3 million for its home-building program over three years. Within that time frame, the organization expects to build 60 affordable homes.

The other $635,000 will be put towards demolishing and transferring ownership of an empty Manitoba Housing property on Watt Street in Winnipeg to Wahbung Abinoonjiiag, which intends to redevelop this land into affordable housing for vulnerable families at risk of homelessness or who have experienced family violence.

The Government of Canada is in the process of rolling out its National Housing Strategy, which is a $55 billion plan to create 125,000 housing units and help 530,000 families.