WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is launching an online tool to help match students with summer employment.

The premier made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, urging local businesses to give summer jobs to students.

The program, called Student Jobs MB, is a free resource that allows students to match and apply to a number of jobs. Private-sector employers, non-profits, and government organizations will also be able to use the tool to post jobs and connect with students.

According to the Manitoba government, this will be the primary tool to link students to summer jobs offered through the Student Temporary Employment Program, the Conservation Green Team, and the Urban/Hometown Green Partners.

This tool is an expansion of the Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program, which was launched in April to support employers in hiring post-secondary students.

The province put aside $120 million for a $7 hourly wage subsidy, up to a maximum of $5,000 per student. This program is open to students aged 15 to 29, and the employment period is May 1 to Sept. 4. Employers can be subsidized for up to five students.

The province noted the technology used for Student Jobs MB has been designed to protect people’s privacy.

