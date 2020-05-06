WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be directly matching all funds raised for scholarships and bursaries for post-secondary institutions in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the Manitoba legislature, saying it will help lessen the burden on fundraising for post-secondary institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a challenge for post-secondary institutions any time to raise money for scholarships and bursaries,” he said. “With the economy in the present state it’s in, we expect that these challenges will not be less.”

The program will be in place for one year.

The previous program introduced in 2016 saw one dollar of funding from the provincial government for every two dollars raised by a college or university.

“It’s important that we maintain our strong partnership with post-secondary institutions and our shared vision for access to education as something worth investing in.”

Pallister also announced the province will be increasing funding for the Manitoba Scholarship and Bursary Initiative by an additional $5 million this year, up from $10 million originally announced in the provincial budget.

Universities and colleges have shifted to virtual classrooms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is currently unclear when classes will resume.

CTV has reached out to the NDP for additional comment.