Manitoba legislature begins spring sitting
Manitoba politicians return to the legislature chamber today with Premier Heather Stefanson promising more COVID-19 relief.
Stefanson says this year's budget will likely be issued in April and will contain more help for people and businesses affected by the pandemic.
It will be another deficit budget, and Stefanson says the Progressive Conservative government is still aiming to balance the books by 2028.
But she says the government will take a cautious approach, given the effects of the pandemic and potential economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.
The spring sitting is scheduled to run until June.
The first order of business will be condolence speeches today for former legislature members who died recently, including New Democrat Danielle Adams who was killed in a highway crash in December.
Later in the session, the government will look at changes to the Elections Act that would make it easier for voters and reduce the workload on workers at polling stations.
One proposed change would allow voters to cast ballots at any polling station in their constituency on election day, instead of at one designated station.
Another proposal would make greater use of electronic machines to accept and count ballots.
"I think to the extent that we can move forward on some of these items, we'll look to do so through consultation with various stakeholders and through consultation with Manitobans," Stefanson said Monday.
The government is also mulling the idea of no longer publishing the home addresses of candidates online, due to increased concerns about personal safety in recent years.
Stefanson took over the premier's chair last November after Brian Pallister's retirement. The Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls for months, following a couple of severe pandemic waves that left hospitals struggling to accommodate patients.
At one point, dozens of intensive care patients were flown to other provinces to free up beds. Thousands of surgeries and diagnostic tests have also been postponed as staff have been diverted to COVID-19 work.
The spring sitting will also see the return of all legislature members to the chamber. Many have taken part via video conferencing during the pandemic in order to reduce the number of people in the chamber and allow those in attendance to spread out.
The option will still be available for any member who is ill, Stefanson said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Live updates: Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital has been hit, according to the country's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children aged 5 to 11: study
Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged five to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police
A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
From mandatory to optional: Businesses, healthcare workers react to removal of mask mandate
For the first time in five months on Monday, customers could walk into a restaurant in Saskatchewan and not have to wear a mask.
Saskatoon
-
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
-
Sask. stores pull Russian products, fundraise for Ukrainian relief charities
As the war in Ukraine continues, businesses in Saskatoon are joining the growing movement to pledge support for Ukrainian people thousands of kilometres away.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge two men in downtown drug distribution ring
Acting on a tip, officers identified two men from southern Ontario involved in providing drugs to street level traffickers in the city’s downtown, police said in a release.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Most GTA transit users except TTC riders will no longer pay double fare to connect to GO Transit
With the exception of TTC riders, it will soon be free for GO Transit customers in many parts of the GTHA to connect to local transit as part of a new program announced by the provincial government on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast
One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hate testifies
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews is testifying in his own defence. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a blog post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches
Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Princeton, Ont. fire
Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in Princeton, Ont. last month.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Vancouver Island
-
Red is the new gold for Olympic athlete inspiring blood donations in Victoria
Fresh off a gold-medal win at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, a Victoria athlete is using her newfound fame to inspire others to give the gift of life.
-
Royal Roads University buys property in Langford, prompting rumours of new post-secondary institution
The possibility of a new university or college coming to the West Shore has many excited.
-
Vancouver Island region records 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.