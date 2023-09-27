Winnipeg

    • Manitoba Liberal campaign promise includes aid for people's 'crushing' weight of debt

    A man looks at his bills in this stock photo. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels) A man looks at his bills in this stock photo. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels)

    Manitoba Liberals are promising help for people and businesses facing crushing debtloads.

    Campaigning for the Oct. 3 provincial election, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he would commit $2 million a year to the Credit Counselling Society, a charitable group that provides advice and helps people restructure their debt.

    Lamont says he would also set up a Debt Compromise Board -- a forum where Manitoba businesses and farmers could meet with their lenders to find ways to restructure debts.

    He says lenders would benefit because it is better to collect some of the money owed rather than nothing.

    Lamont says rising interest rates, inflation and the cost of housing are driving more and more people into levels of debt that can spiral out of control.

    The Liberals held three of the 57 legislature seats when the election was called.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News