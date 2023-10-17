Manitoba Liberals name lone remaining legislature member as interim leader

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba Liberals have named Cindy Lamoureux as their interim leader.

Lamoureux was the only Liberal to retain her seat in the Oct. 3 provincial election, as former party leader Dougald Lamont and longtime politician Jon Gerrard were defeated by the New Democrats.

Lamont announced his resignation as leader on election night, and the party has not yet set a date for a leadership convention.

Lamoureux, who was first elected in 2016, says her top priorities are to bolster the party's finances and membership numbers.

The Liberals have not been a major force in provincial politics for three decades, but Lamoureux is hopeful the party can rebound and grow.

She also says she will have former candidates help her with her duties in the legislature and at public events.

"I'm alone here in the Manitoba legislature but I need to be a critic for a lot of different portfolios," Lamoureux said Tuesday.

"I'm going to have people around me to help me with legislation ... and I'm going to have those for all the departments."

The election saw the NDP return to power for the first time since 2016. Incoming premier Wab Kinew is set to be sworn in Wednesday and name his first cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.