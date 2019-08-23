Manitoba Liberals promise to build more housing, fund programs for seniors
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is pictured at centre on day one of the official election campaign, Aug. 13, 2019. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Winnipeg).
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 10:57AM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba's Liberals say they would create 1,200 additional housing units for seniors if the party were to win the Sept. 10 election.
Leader Dougald Lamont says the community-based units would be built by 2024 at a cost of $160 million.
He says he would also boost home-care funding by $38 million in the first year.
And he would put $5 million more each year into programs for seniors.
Lamont says he would also create the role of an independent seniors advocate.
He says a Liberal government would do more for seniors than the Progressive Conservatives have.