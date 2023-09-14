Manitoba Liberals say they would reduce the clawback on social assistance

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media following the delivery of the 2023 budget in the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media following the delivery of the 2023 budget in the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News