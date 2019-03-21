Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is unveiling a new strategy to curb thefts in Liquor Marts.

The Crown corporation is holding a press conference this morning where it will announce the new measures.

The plan includes a new trained loss prevention officer team to work at stores during peak hours or where there’s been an increase in thefts.

Liquor and Lotteries plans to expand the use of uniformed special duty constables from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Liquor and Lotteries says customers who appear under 25 will continue to have to show identification at the point of purchase and all customers who enter a Liquor Mart may be asked to show government-issued photo identification to security guards.

Liquor and Lotteries also said it will require customers to check bags when entering some stores.

Stores will use bottle locks, alarm pedestals and lockable shelf cases for high-value targeted liquor and certain products will only be available by request.

Liquor and Lotteries says future changes could include creating additional physical barriers such as controlled entrances and exits, additional security and enhanced surveillance.