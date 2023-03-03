Manitoba making it easier for seniors to get hearing aids

The Manitoba government is making it easier for seniors to buy new hearing aids.

On Thursday, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced a $12.6 million grant program to help eligible seniors with the cost of testing, fitting and buying new hearing aids.

“Hearing aids provide valuable benefits to improve our quality of life in a number of important ways,” Johnston said.

“They can help us hear better in social situations that are important to us. This allows us to fully participate with family, friends and co-workers and avoid isolation.”

The grants of up to $2,000 will be available to Manitobans who are 65 or over; had a family income below $80,000 in the previous year; have documented hearing loss; and have been prescribed hearing aids by an audiologist or otolaryngologist.

The province notes that untreated hearing loss is linked to decreased word recognition, difficulty communicating, increased risk of falls, social isolation, cognitive decline and dementia.

“For those who are hearing impaired, something as simple as a hearing aid can make all the difference in quality of life,” said Susan Sader, executive director of the Good Neighbours Active Living Centre.

“However, for many seniors, purchasing a hearing aid was not financially possible, until now.”

Applications for the grant program will be accepted beginning later in the spring.

“This new grant is a big step forward, ensuring that many more Manitobans seniors will have the hearing aids they need and the resulting healthier lifestyle,” said Jo-Anne Jones, president of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Manitoba Chapter.

“We really appreciate this initiative.”