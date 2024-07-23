Manitoba man beaten, threatened after wrongfully being charged in a alleged human trafficking ring
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
Scott Joseph Taylor, 34, was initially charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, and unsafe storage of firearms. It was in connection with the investigation into an alleged sex trafficking RCMP announced on July 9. The investigation named seven individuals and 65 total charges.
Then, on July 19, the RCMP announced that the charges against Taylor were stayed, and sent a corrected statement to the media and the public.
“The Manitoba RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has determined that Scott Joseph Taylor, 34, named in the initial release, was not involved in this occurrence,” the statement said in part. “As a result, all charges against Scott Joseph Taylor have been formally stayed in court.”
For Taylor, it was too little, too late.
“I had to go in hiding, literally had to go in hiding, and my house was vandalized," he said on Tuesday. "I had so many death threats, like an endless amount of threats."
Taylor said he was attacked as recently as Sunday, and the phrase “Certified Pedo” was spray painted on the front of his house.
Scott Joseph Taylor's home was vandalized calling him a pedophile after charges against him laid during an RCMP investigation into a sex trafficking ring were stayed. (Submitted photo)
Taylor said he didn't understand how he got caught up in the investigation and said he had nothing to do with the others arrested.
Matt Gould, Taylor's lawyer, believes that if the RCMP had taken more time to investigate, Taylor would not have been identified as a suspect.
"My opinion is and was that this information could be corroborated with very little time, effort, or energy," Gould said. "We're talking about corresponding issues to what was provided to the police. With this person that was identified as Scott Taylor, what does that person look like? Where does the person live? Who is that person hanging out with? How is that person connected to the complainant to the victim? All things that in some cases can be extraordinarily convoluted, but my impression in this case is it would not take very much time."
Gould said he didn't have all of the information from RCMP that resulted in the initial arrest.
He said Taylor is seeking a formal apology from the RCMP, and a civil lawsuit is being considered.
"We are bound equally to hold people accountable when a crime has been committed and to clear people when they are determined through investigation to have no involvement," RCMP said in a statement. "In this instance, investigators followed all appropriate investigative steps. All of the information at the time supported the search warrant and the charges.
"As the investigation progressed, investigators determined one of the accused was not involved. Immediate steps were taken to have charges stayed, and to inform the public and the media."
RCMP added they had not received any reports from Taylor about an assault or vandalism.
Taylor said he has not reported the assault or vandalism, saying he wants to get his life back on track.
A ministerial spokesperson released a statement on Wednesday, saying, “As this matter is currently under investigation, we will not be commenting.”
A spokesperson for the province also released a statement.
"The child exploitation charges against Mr. Taylor were laid by the RCMP and not referred to Manitoba Prosecution Service in advance," the spokesperson said. "Subsequently, as has been reported, defence counsel contacted the Crown’s office advising that his client had been misidentified. The Crown Attorney immediately contacted the RCMP to request that they conduct further investigation to ensure the RCMP had identified the right individual. After further investigation, RCMP advised the Crown that Mr. Taylor was not involved and the Crown Attorney then stayed the charges."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have been destroyed in a wildfire.
Canada to bring home fewest Olympic medals since 2012, according to forecaster
Fewer Canadians are expected to reach the Paris podium than in the previous two Olympic Summer Games, a global data analytics company predicts.
Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for 'childless cat ladies' remarks: 'I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children'
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
'Skibidi Toilet:' If you don't know what it is, you will
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
NASA says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
French sprinter will wear a cap during Olympic opening ceremony after hijab dispute is resolved
French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics wearing a cap to cover her hair, an agreement reached with the French Olympic Committee after Sylla said she was barred because of her hijab.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
-
'He's just really unhinged': Sask. comic book fans reflect on Deadpool's ties to Saskatchewan
Ahead of the official release of Marvel Studio's Deadpool and Wolverine, CTV News caught up with comic book aficionados here in Saskatchewan – to explore why the “Regeneratin' Degenerate" is beloved in the province.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son’s accused killer is locked up
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.
-
Sask. police renew calls for information in 44-year-old missing person case
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is renewing calls for information in the disappearance of Robert Wiggins 44 years ago.
-
'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
-
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
-
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have been destroyed in a wildfire.
Calgary
-
Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory
An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Toronto
-
Police identify man and woman killed in quadruple shooting in Toronto
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
-
'Very tragic:' Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say. Police say that the female cyclist was travelling westbound in a bike lane and at one point exited the bike lane and continued their journey in the same direction. They were then struck by the dump truck which was also headed westbound, police say.
Ottawa
-
Tornado near Perth, Ont. during severe weather on Wednesday, Northern Tornadoes Project says
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
-
Hwy. 417 will be closed this weekend for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Ottawa police lay 23 charges for various offences following commercial vehicle inspections
The Ottawa Police Service says 23 charges were laid against commercial vehicle drivers for various offences Tuesday during commercial vehicle inspections on the city's roads.
Montreal
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Police say 10 arrests made after two Montreal-area homicides last summer
Being placed behind bars did not stop four people with alleged links to organized crime from plotting two killings in the Montreal area last summer using cellphones while in jail to communicate with the outside.
-
Nursing student pleads guilty to helping Quebecers get fake COVID-19 passports
A nursing student has pleaded guilty to making fake COVID-19 vaccination records, Quebec's anti-corruption unit said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking
A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.
Vancouver
-
Spike in baby gulls falling, jumping from roofs during recent heat wave: B.C rescue
A wildlife rescue in Metro Vancouver saw a spike in reports of injured or orphaned baby gulls when a heat wave scorched the province earlier this month.
-
Video shows person of interest sought in Surrey sexual assault investigation
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have released video of a person of interest who investigators are working to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her home over the weekend.
-
Fire numbers fall in B.C. as fire near Golden destroys structures, spurs evacuation
The Town of Golden, B.C., says a nearby wildfire burning south of the community crossed the Columbia River and has destroyed "several structures."
Vancouver Island
-
Fire numbers fall in B.C. as fire near Golden destroys structures, spurs evacuation
The Town of Golden, B.C., says a nearby wildfire burning south of the community crossed the Columbia River and has destroyed "several structures."
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
-
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
-
Greater Sudbury warns of parking ticket text scam
If you recently received a text warning about an overdue parking ticket in Greater Sudbury, it's fake.
Barrie
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
-
Barrie south end road extension on track, north extension significantly delayed
Trees have been planted along a road extension in Barrie aimed at improving traffic flow through the city's south end.
Kitchener
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup at Kitchener, Ont. cancer centre
Patients at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre got a special treat, when Steven Lorentz stopped by the Stanley Cup.
-
New charges related to 2023 murder of Guelph man
Four people are facing new charges in connection to a homicide investigation that started nine months ago.
London
-
$1.3-million drug bust by London police
On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home in Eclipse Walk.
-
Suspect arrested after police said witness to crime was stabbed
On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.
-
Groundbreaking MRI technology available at LHSC in London, Ont.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.