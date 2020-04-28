WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man has been charged for failing to comply with a Provincial Emergency Order after allegedly refusing to go into self-isolation while waiting for COVID-19 test results.

RCMP said the incident happened on April 25. Officers from the Gillam Detachment received a report that a man had been instructed by hospital medical staff to head home and self-isolate for 14 days while he waited for results of a COVID-19 test.

The man refused and left the hospital on foot, according to RCMP. Officers were able to find the man and told him he had to return home and self-isolate. RCMP said officers offered to give him a ride, but the man still refused.

RCMP charged him and issued him a ticket. The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP said there have been seven other incidents from April 21 to 27 where officers issued a verbal warning regarding COVID-19 health measures.

During this time, RCMP said it received 99 calls related to the virus. Most of them were reports of 10 or more people gathering, or someone not respecting health orders.

RCMP said enforcement for most of these calls was not needed.

"The RCMP would like to thank all Manitobans for their continued support and cooperation," RCMP said in a news release.

"Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg are reminded not to call 911 for COVID-19 related issues. Reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry line at 1-866-626-4862."