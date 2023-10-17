Manitoba man charged in road rage incident: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP has laid several charges after an SUV was chased and rammed into multiple times on Saturday in Minnedosa.
The investigation began at 12:30 a.m., when Mounties received a report that a man was being chased in his car on Main Street. Police allege the driver of the chasing vehicle rammed into the victim’s vehicle, which made it non-operational. The victim then got out of his car and ran away.
Officers went to the scene and found the suspect armed with a knife. He was taken into custody.
Police investigated and determined that a 53-year-old Minnedosa man saw an unattended campfire at Minnedosa Beach, so he parked his SUV with the intention of putting out the fire.
At this time, a vehicle pulled up and the driver flashed his car’s lights at the 53-year-old, who got back in his car and drove away. However, the suspect vehicle allegedly followed him. RCMP said the victim sped up to try to get away, but the suspect also sped up and rammed into the SUV several times.
According to police, the suspect then got into the SUV and was able to get it to drive, so he drove it into a fence in a back alley off Main Street, which damaged the car significantly.
Mounties allege the suspect stole personal items from the SUV and then returned to his own car, which was also non-operational. Police then located the suspect and determined he was on conditions to not possess any weapons.
A 21-year-old Minnedosa man has been charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on conditions by the court.
The victim was not physically hurt.
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
