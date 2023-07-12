Manitoba man dead after drowning in South Indian Lake

A Manitoba man is dead following a drowning in South Indian Lake earlier in the week.

The Manitoba RCMP received a report of a possible drowning at South Indian Lake around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, and immediately went to the community.

Officers said a 33-year-old man from Thompson, Man., was swimming when he started to struggle and go under the water. A 30-year-old man then put on a life jacket and got in the water, where he was able to hold the 33-year-old man above the water while other community members brought out a boat.

The 33-year-old, who was not wearing a life jacket, was not responsive. Both men were brought to shore in the boat.

RCMP got to the scene and arranged for the unresponsive man to be taken to the nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is set to take place.