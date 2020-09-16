WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a 12-year-old girl was “intentionally and inappropriately” touched at a hotel pool in Portage la Prairie, Man., according to RCMP.

Mounties received a report about the incident around 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Police said at the time of the incident, the girl was in the pool with other youths when a man, who they didn’t know, started a conversation by asking “probing” questions.

Officers allege that at one point, the man grabbed the 12-year-old, pulled her towards him and refused to let her go, even though she was trying to get away.

Police said the girl managed to swim away and found safety with the other kids in the pool.

An adult was told what happened and police were contacted immediately.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested at the hotel shortly after the incident. He is facing a number of charges, including forcible confinement and sexual interference. None of these charges have been proven in court.

The suspect is no longer in police custody and is set to appear in court on Nov. 10.

RCMP cannot give the name of the suspect as charges have not been laid formally.

“These types of incidents can happen very quickly. It’s so important for parents to talk their kids about what to do if this happens” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“In this instance, the young girl did everything right, she got away, sought safety and immediately informed a trusted adult. Her actions ensured that our officers could quickly make an arrest.”