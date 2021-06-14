WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP say 34-year-old Eric Paul Wildman is now considered a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph.

On Monday RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Wildman, and considered him armed and dangerous, alleging officers found firearms, police tactical equipment, and other items that look like police clothing in the man's vehicle.

Later on Monday night, RCMP announced Wildman was a suspect in the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, who went missing on June 7. RCMP is investigating Joseph's disappearance as a homicide.

Police said extensive efforts are underway to take him safely into custody.

Wildman, who is from the RM of St. Clements, had previously been considered a person of interest in the case.

Mounties said following a search of Wildman's vehicle on Sunday, officers allegedly found firearms, along with police tactical equipment, police patches and other items resembling police clothing.

Wildman is charged with unsafe transportation of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device without a license. The charges have not been proven in court.

"It is unknown if Wildman has any additional police related clothing or equipment," RCMP said in a news release Monday evening.

"The Manitoba RCMP believes that Wildman is armed and dangerous."

RCMP previously said Wildman was last seen on foot in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg, and is known to frequent the city and the RM of St. Clements.

Mounties said Wildman should not be approached and anyone with information about him should call 911 or local police immediately. People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit tips online.

RCMP have also a set up a tip line for information on Wildman at 431-489-8551.