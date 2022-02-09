Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest trying to drive his sister to emergency room

A convoy protest is seen on Highway 3 in Manitoba between Morden and Winkler on Feb. 3, 2022. (Submitted photo) A convoy protest is seen on Highway 3 in Manitoba between Morden and Winkler on Feb. 3, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Working on 'Nightmare Alley' a dream for Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' features the famous director's attention to detail in large part to del Toro's dedicated Canadian collaborators, who include costume designer Luis Sequeira, production designer Tamara Deverell and set decorator Shane Vieau, all up for Oscars this year.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island