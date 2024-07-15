Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release

A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.

The Parole Board of Canada granted the release to Corey Hurren effective July 7, according to documents obtained by CTV News Winnipeg. He was previously granted day parole in November 2022.

Hurren, a former Canadian Ranger, was arrested after ramming his truck into the gates of Rideau Hall, the home of Canada’s governor general, in Ottawa on July 2, 2020. He then took off from the scene on foot while armed toward Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau and his family were living at the time.

He was arrested following a 90-minute standoff.

Trudeau was not home at the time of the incident.

Hurren pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms and one mischief charge related to damaging the gate, and was sentenced to six years in prison, but was given credit for one year behind bars.

The report from the parole board called the incident, ‘politically motivated.’

“Your offence is considered to have a high degree of probability for serious harm. The sentencing judge noted as aggravating that there was planning and preparation for the offence, the degree to which you were armed, the potential deadly nature of the standoff, the political motivation, and lack of remorse,” the report reads.

The report noted Hurren was diagnosed with depression, which is being managed with medication. It adds Hurren is currently awaiting a hip replacement and is unable to work.

As part of his release, Hurren is required to take his prescribed medication, continue to attend psychological counselling, provide financial documents and seek employment once physically able to.

